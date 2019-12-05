KLAUSMEIER, Hans Jurgen August 9, 1940 - November 20, 2019 It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Hans Jurgen Klausmeier on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife Ursula, daughter Birgit, son Bjorn (Donna), two grandchildren Jurgen and Darian and one great grandchild Killian. Hans left a wonderful impression on a lot of people both here and abroad. "You will be sorely missed Pop and we will always love you. Enjoy the endless hunting and fishing on the other side. We miss you." No service by request. Donations in Hans' name may be made the Prince George Hospice Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019