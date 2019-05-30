Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Joseph (Corky) Anderson. View Sign Obituary

The heavens rejoiced on Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, when Harold Joseph Anderson (Corky) , born May 10, 1934, made the transition from earthly realm to heavenly realm. He has gone ahead of his beloved wife, Rosemary Eleanor, son Larry (Marilyn), daughter Laura (Gary Giese), grandchildren: Ryan (Nastasjja) Dahl, Cassidy (Crystal) Dahl, Kirsten (Dwain Funk), Lars Anderson, great granddaughters: Tyler, Charlotte, Navy Dahl, and great grandson Azlan Dahl. Corky was born in Dryden where he met and married Eleanor, April 22, 1957. He worked as a millwright at Dryden Pulp and Paper until 1968 when he packed up his family and horses to move to Olds, Alberta to manage an Arabian Ranch. That didn't work out well so they had a family vote to move to Prince George in 1972. He and Eleanor found their dream property and they pursued their dream of an Arabian stallion farm. That transitioned and downsized overtime. Corky retired from Northwood in 1997 after being there since 1972. Corky was so full of life right up to the end. He was always so positive and full of fun. He had a smile that could melt your heart. His love for the outdoors was evident in the many pictures of hunting, fishing, and riding horses. When he wasn't doing those activities he could be found working on a project around his place. He loved to bowl and he loved to dance. Every morning he would put in his earbuds and dance around the floor for exercise and he couldn't help but to be positive after that. He loved to celebrate with his family as often as possible with good food, good music, and dancing. We know that he is waltzing around Heaven right now with joy overflowing. We love you Corky, Dad, Grandpa, Great Grandpa. Till we meet again. We are having a celebration of life for Corky on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 2 o'clock at the Heartland Baptist Church, luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Prince George Hospice House. The people that work at that organization are absolutely amazing.





