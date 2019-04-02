Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Collins. View Sign

Harry "Grant" Collins , age 79 of Prince George passed away peacefully at Hospice on Friday March 29th surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife Corinne of 59 years, brother Barry Collins of Kamloops, son and best friend Kelly Collins (Betty Ann) of Prince George, daughters Colette Evans of Prince George and Colleen Nakamura of Virginia, Aunt Elsie Stein of Dawson Creek, 4 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren & numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Grant was predeceased by his father Sidney Collins and Mother Ethel (Fraser) Collins, sister Faye Arndt, niece Debbie Wilde, and Aunt Myrtle Coxe all from the Dawson Creek area. Grant was known for being a good friend, a helpful neighbour and a hard worker who spent most of his career in logging & trucking and was the head of the Central Interior Loggers Association for a couple of years. Grant and Corinne also owned a business and lived in Hawaii for almost 20 years. In their retirement, Grant and Corinne made several trips across the United States to escape the Prince George winters, and visit with daughter Colleen. Grant very much enjoyed spending time with his daughter Colette, they would clear land together, and Grant was always willing to help do repairs around her home and enjoyed a good camp fire, and a smokie or two. Grant spent a lot of time with his son Kelly working on trucks, old cars, helping in the yard, stoking the fire or just hanging out chatting with and supervising the boys. Grant will be sadly missed by his family, friends and faithful dog, Tuffy. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday April 6th, 2019 at Assman's Funeral Chapel in Prince George, BC. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cancer Society, Hospice House, Variety or charity of your choice.





1908 Queensway Street

Prince George , BC V2L1M2

(250) 564-4431 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019

