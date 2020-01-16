Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry M Snijders. View Sign Obituary

(Harry) Hendrikus Snijders passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019. at University Hospital of Northern BC in his 98th year. Harry was born in Urmond Holland on February 13, 1921 always wanting to know what lay beyond the next hill. In 1958 Harry, his wife Tonny and their three young children immigrated to Canada settling in Prince George. By the time the family had grown by five more children he had begun his career in the steam plant at Northwood Pulp. From living through the hardships of the war, he learned to make do with what he had on hand and in doing so learned many skills from plumbing to gardening - he was a true jack of all trades. He made his own kayak and travel trailer to explore our beautiful province with his family. It wasn't until retirement that Harry began volunteering with Meals on Wheels and became active with the Knights of Columbus. Our greatest joy has been watching dad interact with his grandchildren Leah, Amanda and Danielle. After the loss of Tonny, Harry received a renewed interest in life when he met and married Marcelina who joined him in his adventures. Harry is predeceased by his parents Johannes and Mechtildus, first wife Tonny, son in-law Terry and numerous siblings. He leaves to mourn his second wife Marcelina; sons Harry; Michael; daughters Rita; Joyce; Jenny (Darrell); Thea; Emilie; Betty; step daughter Julie (Jim); grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family in Canada and Holland. Funeral will be held at a later date. He will be lovingly remembered for his gentle humour, the spark in his eyes and his sweet smile. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

