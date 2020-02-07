Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry Snijders. View Sign Obituary

Funeral to be held at 10 am,Saturday, February 15 at St Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett St. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Harry W Snijders passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at UHNBC in his 98th year. Harry was born in Holland on February 13, 1921 and immigrated to Canada in 1958 settling in Prince George with his wife Tonny and their young family. Harry worked in the steam plant at Northwood Pulp for 25 years. In retirement Harry volunteered with Meals on Wheels and became active with the Knights of Columbus.Harry is predeceased by his first wife of 55 years Tonny and son-in-law Terry. He leaves to mourn his second wife Marcelina; sons Harry M; Michael; daughters Rita; Joyce; Jenny (Darrell); Thea; Emilie; Betty; step daughter Julie (Jim) and extended family in Canada and Holland.Funeral to be held at 10 am,Saturday, February 15 at St Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett St. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to St Vincent De Paul Society or a charity of your choice. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 13, 2020

