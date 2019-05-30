Hazel McCrea 1920 - 2017 Two years have passed and we miss you in our lives. The feelings of emptiness have lessened but the void remains. In our youth we were mortified when we said something you would say, now it is comforting to know you are still with us. Our sigh with the first sip of coffee is you saying "good morning". Those we help is you guiding our hands and heart. Thank you for shaping us into who we are. We will always be a part of you. Your loving family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 30 to May 31, 2019