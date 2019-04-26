Heather Isabel Corbett October 1, 1933 April 22, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Mother and Grandmother Heather Isabel Corbett. She is survived by her three sons Lawrence (Edna), John, and Ron (Lurana), and by her two beloved granddaughters Christina and Madison. Heather is predeceased by her husband "Bill" William John Corbett, sister Peggy Howlett, and her parents Reginald and Isabel Johnson. A funeral service will be held on Friday May 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at Assman's Funeral Chapel, 1908 Queensway St, Prince George, BC. Open house to follow at Ron and Lurana's. Heather is in the comfort of the Lord, sitting and holding hands with her husband Bill Corbett
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 26 to May 1, 2019