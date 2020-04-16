Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Heidi Readman. View Sign Obituary

Heidi Readman



July 21, 1947 -

April 11, 2020





It is with great sadness that the family of Heidi Gertrude Readman (nee Neukomm) announce her passing on April 11, 2020 at the age of 72. Heidi was born on July 21, 1947 in Prince George BC where she lived and raised her family. She is survived by her loving husband Hugh Readman, as well as her daughters Candice (Roland) Forgues and Trudy (Troy) Michaloski. stepdaughters Shelly Readman and Natasha (Marc) Girard. Beloved grandchildren Breanna and Landon Michaloski and Halle, Airah and Clayton Forgues. Brothers; Ronald (Dee) Neukomm, Peter (Marg) Neukomm, Richard (Jan) Neukomm and sister Betsy Lerum. Heidi was predeceased by her parents Herman & Gertrude Neukomm, brother Herman Neukomm, sister Susie Cummins and stepdaughter Debbie Readman.



Heidi spent her life in Prince George. She was an amazing mother, wife, sister, aunt and friend. She spent her working years as an accountant and in her spare time she enjoyed family, friends and spending time in the garden. Her grandchildren had a special place in her heart and one of her fondest memories was taking all her grandbabies to Disneyland where we all floated through "It's a Small World" while happily singing.



Heidi touched many people throughout her lifetime. Always smiling. Always positive. Always Caring. Always loving. She will be missed.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society or Prince George Hospice, she was a strong supporter of both organizations.



