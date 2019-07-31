Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Bachinski. View Sign Service Information Assman's Funeral Chapel 1908 Queensway Street Prince George , BC V2L1M2 (250)-564-4431 Obituary

Sadly, Helen Bachinski, the matriarch of the Bachinski family, passed away on July 25th 2019 at the age of 97. Her loving family was by her side at Simon Fraser Lodge when she said goodbye. Helen is predeceased by her husband Stan Bachinski, her loving son Harold and several other family members. She is survived by daughters; Elsie, Lorraine (Terry), Iris (Harold), Debbie (Richard), daughter in law Sharon, sons Alan and Stanley as well as many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren family and friends. Special thanks to the staff, management and YMCA at Simon Fraser Lodge for their outstanding care and support. Also a special thanks to the band "By Request" for brightening Helen's Thursdays with their music. A Memorial service for Helen will be held on Thursday August 1st, 2019 at 11:00am at Assman's Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Prince George Memorial Park Cemetery. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019

