Helen Canning Mar 6, 1929 - Oct 20, 2020 Helen Canning died after a short illness on Tuesday, October 20th, with her daughters at her side, Terri Wallace, Corinne Hewitt, Joanne Leverman and Jacii Maier. The oldest Oliver family girl of 12 born on March 6, 1929, her siblings remain to honour her memory: John, Tom, Jim, Rosemarie, Grace, Jean, Jackie and Beth. Her husband of 56 years, Bill Canning preceded her in 2005, also her grandson, Sam Leverman in 1999, her parents Avery and Sadie Oliver, her brothers Leo, Lorne and sister Anne. Bill and Helen went on many adventures in their lives including being shipwrecked on a remote northern lake. Camping, fishing, hunting, gardening, cooking, music, dancing, living life with flair and style were many of the traits she shared with her loved ones. Always laughing and finding the joy in the simple things were qualities that live on in her family. Also survived by her sons-in-law, Joe Wallace, Alger Hewitt, Paul Leverman and George Maier, grandchildren Steven (Ladonne) Davidson, Errin (Joe) Mocilac, Jay Campbell, Robyn Valiant, Kristoffer (Genny Michiel) Maier and Benjamin Maier, great grandchildren Matthew Davidson, Brianna (Connor) Shelton, Jude and Sadie Valiant and William Maier, great great grandchild, Beckett Shelton. She continued to be active, engaged and looking for the next adventure well into her 80's and 90's. Teaching the exercise class at the senior's centre, learning tai chi, lawn bowling or the newest card game kept her mind and body alert. She eagerly pursued her passions of art, painting, theatre and gardening. Volunteering was always a part of her life. Maybe on a future sunny day, we can all raise a glass and tell some stories. Until then, go on an adventure and think of her.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store