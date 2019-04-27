Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Lawton. View Sign Obituary

LAWTON Helen ("Bobbie") Dorothea (nee Huber) May 3, 1949 March 29, 2019 It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Helen Lawton shares the news of her sudden passing at the family home in Prince George. Helen is lovingly remembered by her children Nick, Sam and Taya (Darren), her sisters Bonnie (Rob) and Hannah, nephews Matt, Cam, Ben, Tim and Toby, as well as extended family and friends in Prince George, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Alberta. Helen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Ray Lawton and parents, Ernst and Dorothea Huber. Born and raised in Mud River just west of Prince George, Helen met and fell in love with Ray in Zurich, Switzerland. They married in Victoria, BC, and later relocated to Prince George to raise a family in the same home where she had grown up. Helen had many passions in life including art, music, television, sports, reading, cooking and baking, in addition to taking care of the family dogs. She loved people, and enjoyed the giving of her handmade cards using beautiful items she found in nature. Tending to her gardens and observing the birds that flocked to her feeders, Helen especially loved Mud River, her "soul place" and home for most of her life. We will always cherish Helen's independent, feisty spirit, her courage, and her determination to always be herself. This spirit and the love we shared as a family will help us move forward after her loss. A celebration of Helen's life will be held on Saturday, May 4th from 2pm to 5pm at the Lawton family home on Upper Mud River Road, directly across from Huber Equipment. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please make a donation to the BC SPCA - North Cariboo District Branch, for which we would be grateful.





