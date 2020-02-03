Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Poulin. View Sign Obituary

It is with Heavy Hearts that we announce the Peaceful Passing of our Mother Helen Emma Poulin (Swain) of Prince George, B.C on January 24, 2020 at the age of 80 surrounded by her Loving family. Helen was Born April 1, 1939 in Prince Albert, Sask to Rothwell and Clara Swain. She was Predeceased by her Husband Laurier Joseph Poulin and Son Jerry Joseph Poulin, leaving to mourn her children Lyle Poulin, Cindy Dahl (Darrin), Jenny Erickson (Willy), Dennis Poulin (Shelley) and Marcel Poulin (Gerry) and her remaining Sisters Ina, Lila, Mae and Pat and an extended Wide Circle of Family and Friends. Helen had a Love for Animals, Travelling & Music. She will be remembered for her Wonderful sense of Humor. Although you have gone to be with our Lord, we will retain your memory forever in our Hearts. Special thanks to the Exceptional and Caring Staff at the Simon Fraser Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. It is with Heavy Hearts that we announce the Peaceful Passing of our Mother Helen Emma Poulin (Swain) of Prince George, B.C on January 24, 2020 at the age of 80 surrounded by her Loving family. Helen was Born April 1, 1939 in Prince Albert, Sask to Rothwell and Clara Swain. She was Predeceased by her Husband Laurier Joseph Poulin and Son Jerry Joseph Poulin, leaving to mourn her children Lyle Poulin, Cindy Dahl (Darrin), Jenny Erickson (Willy), Dennis Poulin (Shelley) and Marcel Poulin (Gerry) and her remaining Sisters Ina, Lila, Mae and Pat and an extended Wide Circle of Family and Friends. Helen had a Love for Animals, Travelling & Music. She will be remembered for her Wonderful sense of Humor. Although you have gone to be with our Lord, we will retain your memory forever in our Hearts. Special thanks to the Exceptional and Caring Staff at the Simon Fraser Lodge. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Published in The Prince George Citizen on Feb. 6, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close