It is with heavy hearts and deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of my mother, Helene Rohn. After a long battle with cancer, she passed away on the beautiful, sunny morning of June 27 at the age of 70. She was not alone and was surrounded by her loving husband, Bryce, her son Richard, sisters-in-law, nieces, and dear friends. She is finally at rest. She was a strong, vibrant and creative woman who spent a life time learning, teaching and always excelling, with a thirst for knowledge and growth. From early on, she never let anyone or anything stop her from being who she wanted to be or what she wanted to do. She fought to earn her place and blazed the trail for those who followed her. She also never took anything or anyone for granted. From teaching kids to sew to planning events for thousands, she was always all-in and never faltered. Whether it was at the CNC, Older Worker program, Festival of the Arts or volunteering untold hours, she touched many co-workers and participants alike. She finished her long and well-earned career as a Purchaser with the Canada Winter Games in Prince George. She loved her nieces and nephews and all of their children - she loved nothing more than to feed and entertain and have a house full of hungry stomachs and noise. She loved her pets, rescuing dogs and cats (even the ones that weren't up for adoption). In Helene's later years, Richard teamed up with Bryce to build her dream retirement home on the shores of Stuart Lake, Fort St. James. She spent her time gardening, riding her John Deere mower, sitting on the deck enjoying a coffee or glass of wine, in her living room with her friends or knitting, all the while appreciating the view of her favorite place on Earth. Ironically, for a woman who spent her time planning events and taking charge (our family affectionately referred to her as the "Clipboard Lady"), it was her and Bryce's final wish not to have a formal service but instead, a small gathering of family and friends at a later date. We can rest with the solace that she is at peace and on the other side with her clipboard in hand, getting a lay of the land and taking control. In closing, we wish to thank everyone who has reached out with well wishes and heartfelt condolences. In lieu of flowers, Mom would prefer donations to Canadian Cancer Society or your local SPCA. Love you, Ma.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 5 to July 6, 2019

