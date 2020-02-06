Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helma Sander. View Sign Obituary

Our beloved wife, mother and Oma, Helma Sander passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord on February 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.

She and Horst, her devoted husband of 57 years came to Canada from Wuppertal, Germany and made Prince George their home in 1963. To Helma, family was everything. She devoted her life to her husband and three daughters, Dorothea (Patrick), Christine (Les) and Andrea and adored her grandchildren Jared (Hope), Kailey, Jenna and Eric and her cherished great granddaughter Skylar. Oma's kitchen was the heart of their home and the grandchildren will miss the smell of her pancakes and Christmas baking.

Helma is also survived by relatives and friends in Germany and Israel.

Helma dedicated much of her time to her community during the years that Prince George was developing. She and Horst were partners in every way – 50:50.

The family would like to extend our gratitude to Doctors Turski and Shepherd for their continued, kind-hearted care. And to Dr. Butow and Dr. Marcotte, as well as her wonderful nurses Tanya and Alisa, for making her final days peaceful.

Please join us as we celebrate Helma's life on Saturday, February 8th at 2:00 pm at Westside Family Fellowship, 3791 Highway 16 West, with a tea to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of choice or to the Sander Family Fund at the Prince George Community Foundation, 770 Brunswick St.



