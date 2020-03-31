On March 18, surrounded by his loved ones, Helmar left this Earth to join his love, Helen. Helmar was born in Magdeburg, Germany and immigrated to Canada as a young boy after the Second World War. He worked as a Bricklayer/Mason for his entire career. Helmar and Helen loved travelling to Arizona in the winter and had many fond memories and stories of their times with friends down south. Helmar loved family, camping, nature and music. He will be deeply missed and will forever be in our hearts. Rest now Papa, we love you. - Kevin, Melinda, and Decklen No service by request.