We are sad to announce that Henry Bernhard Penner passed away at University Hospital of Northern B.C. on July 12, 2019.



Henry was born near Waldheim, Saskatchewan, the seventh of 10 children to Katharina and Bernhard Penner, who immigrated to Canada in 1923, leaving post-revolutionary Russia. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joan; son, Derrick; daughter, Kim Fogtmann; and son-in-law, Kurt Chapman. He is also survived by sisters, Helen Dueck, Agnes Dueck, and Betty Siemens. He is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Paul and Richard; and sisters, Tena Friesen, Mary Wiederspohn, and Valida Deptuck.



In 1955, Henry migrated west to British Columbia. There he met Joan Gunn and married her in 1959, before venturing into the interior to settle in Prince George, where he joined the electrical trade and eventually helped found the firm Electric Service and Contracting.



Among his fondest memories were the gatherings of family and friends camping at Tezron, Fraser, Oona, and Stuart lakes. Henry was happiest at their property on Ness Lake, which he and Joan enjoyed for 18 years. He will be remembered as a kind and earnest soul, always ready to lend a hand with a quick smile and keen sense of humour.



In respect of Henry's wishes, a service will not be held. The family is planning a private gathering to celebrate his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Canadian Lung Association in his name would be welcome. He will be missed.

