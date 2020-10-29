1/1
Herb Boschmann
09/12/1933 - 10/11/2020
Boschman, Herb September 12, 1933 - October 11, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herb on October 11, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife Ida, daughters Alice (Kurt), Lenore (Tom), grandchildren Athena, Johnathan, Michelle, Kyle (Jean), Holly (Mike), Tiffiany (Brian), great-grandchildren Jade, Greyson, Lauchlan, and Serena, 2 sisters Gladys and Darleen (Bob), 2 brothers Will (Joy), Bob (Joyce) and many, many friends. Herb was born on the farm near Carrot River, Sask. He moved to Prince George, B.C. in 1955 where he met the love of his life. They were married in Prince George in 1959. Herb owned his own company which provided a wonderful life and the opportunity to travel in the winter months. Herb touched the lives of many people in his travels, with his outgoing personality and his willingness to help anyone in need. He has left a big hole in many lives and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.



Published in Prince George Citizen from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
