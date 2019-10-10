Guest Book View Sign Obituary

Hubert Anton Vogler October 1, 1930 - September 22, 2019 It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Dearly Loved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. Hubert lived a long and productive life. He was a humble, kind and generous man. He was born in the small village of Au, Bregenzerwald, Austria and grew up in southern Germany. Hubert journeyed to Canada in 1952, settling in Prince George, B.C. where he and two brothers (Bruno and Victor) later forged a successful Dairy processing business (Fraser Maid Dairy). Hubert retired in June 1988 and he and his wife Patricia later moved to Qualicum Beach in January 1998. Hubert and Patricia travelled extensively to Asia to visit their children and grandchildren. Hubert is survived by his wife of 51 years, Patricia (nee: Feeney), daughters Louise (Enock), and Rebecca (Israel), grandsons Enock Jr, Jakob, Simon and Benjamin, two brothers, Josef and Helmut, and sister Doris (Peter) in Germany, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Hubert was predeceased by his mother, Amalia (nee: Beer), parents, Josef and Erna (nee: Schwärzler), brothers Bruno and Victor, and his beloved grandson, Mathew. A Special thank you to all the 3rd Floor Care Staff at The Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be arranged at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Alzheimer Society BC or Oceanside Hospice Society. "With heavy hearts, we said goodbye. We had to let you go. An Angel came and took your soul, upon his tiny wings. Your spirit stays within our hearts, to guide us day by day. The Strength of God, and your Love, Will help us find our way." - P.Vogler





