Hugo Riske



Dec 15, 1934 -

Oct 28, 2020



Hugo Riske passed away peacefully at the Prince George Hospice on October 28th, 2020. Hugo was born on Dec 15, 1934 in Borodino, Romania to Else and Otto Riske. He was a loving husband, dedicated father, and an incredible and fun-loving Opa. Hugo is survived by his incredibly patient and loving wife Ursula who was the love of his life for 60 years. Daughters Barbara (Andre) and Melanie (Todd), granddaughters Alicia and Violet, sister (Clara) and many many beloved family and friends. Hugo is preceded by his siblings Hilde, Erwin and recent loss of Ilse.



Hugo "The Cat" enjoyed many, many things. Among those were soccer, tennis, telling jokes, his birds, Iron Working and meeting the guys at the Westwood Pub on Saturdays for a beer, seeing his soccer crew at the food court for coffee, dancing on the occasional table and, above all, his family. He was a frequent spectator at any and all Prince George soccer events and was a passionate and skilled player. His love of soccer was only surpassed by his love of comedy and telling jokes. These two interests were often combined with great success. Hugo never missed an opportunity to tell a joke, no matter the circumstances or audience. If you knew him, you also knew this.



He died knowing that Dumb and Dumber was the best movie ever made and that his family and friends loved him fiercely. To know him was to love him. Rest in peace, Daddo. We love you beyond all measure and the hole in our hearts without you is as vast as the universe.

