Ian Edward Buchanan
Ian Edward Buchanan, longtime resident of Grande Prairie, AB, formerly of Prince George, BC, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in Grande Prairie at the age of 49 years.
Ian's passion for life was infectious, with a larger than life personality. He cherished his friends and family, and loved to share his joy of Summit Lake, fishing, and sports, with all. Ian loved Rugby, the joy of the sport and the brotherhood it brought. After retiring from the scrum, Ian loudly cheered from the beer garden sidelines; as he said, "Saturdays are Rugby days!".
Ian's true passion and pride arrived in the form of a stepson, Easton. He jumped at every chance to step up to the plate, to mold and guide and love unconditionally.
Ian will be sadly missed by his partner Theresa, stepson Easton, parents Lucy and Robert, as well as many friends and extended family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, at 2:00pm, at Oliver's Funeral Home in Grande Prairie (10005 107 Ave.).
Memorial donations may be made to your local animal rescue society or your local Salvation Army.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Mar. 19, 2020