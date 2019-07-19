Ian W. Wood April 3, 1930-July 14, 2019 It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Ian Wood on July 14, 2019. Ian was born In Edinburgh, Scotland and although Canada was his chosen home, Scotland held his heart. Ian is now with his wife, Judy and his son, Rob. Ian was always a gentleman, a kind person who will be deeply missed. Ian is survived by his daughters: Nancy, Lynn (Morris), grandchildren; Tyler (Jaime), Nicole, Matthew and great grandchildren; Ciaran, Caia and Lincoln. The family would like to thank Dr. Khan for his care and support through the years. We would also like to thank the wonderful caregivers at UHNBC ER and the Rotary Hospice Society for their care, compassion and respect. If you would like, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Rotary Hospice Society, Red Cross or a charity of your choice in Ian's name. There will be no service as per Ian's request.





