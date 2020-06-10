SCHREINER, Ilse
September 17, 1941 –
June 3, 2020
With heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Ilse Schreiner on June 3, 2020 in Kelowna, BC. She is survived by her husband, Jim; their daughter Michelle (Guy) and son Stefan; her brother Hugo (Usula) and sister Clara; her nieces and nephews; and her many friends from around the world. Ilse lived in Prince George from 1960 to 1997 and was very fond of the area and of that time. For more about Ilse's life or to send the family condolences please visit www.springfieldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 10, 2020.