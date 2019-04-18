In Loving Memory Art Bell Aug 18, 1926 to Apr 18, 2009 If we could write a story it would be the greatest ever told, of a kind and loving father and grandfather who had a heart of gold. We could write a million pages, But still be unable to say just how much we love an miss him every single day. We will remember all he taught us we're hurt but won't be sad, because he'll send us down the answers and he'll always be our dad and grandpa. 10 years but still feels like yesterday.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019