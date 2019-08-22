Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for In Loving Memory. View Sign Obituary

In Loving Memory Of Our Dad FRANK McLEOD July 3, 1923 August 22, 2003 This brings a special thank you for all the things you've done for us. The times when you were patient when you didn't have to be. For the days you made brighter with the sunshine of your smile. The words of warm encouragement that made each dream worthwhile. And, while we left out many things for which our thanks is due, these things are always in our hearts, next to our love for you. Gone are the days we used to share, but, in our hearts, you're always there. Never more than a thought away. Loved and remembered everyday. The years may pass but still you stay as near and dear as yesterday. Love from Dan McLeod & Family Joan Schleich & Family Rod McLeod & Family Debbie Duncan & Family





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019

