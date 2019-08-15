Irene Caplette June 20th,1939- Aug 9th, 2019 It with great sadness that our family announces Irene Marie Caplette has passed away peacefully at age 80, August 9th, 2019 Prince George B.C Predeceased By her Husband of 52 years Paul Caplette Survived by Her Children Janice, Casey, ( Marlene) Chad , ( Tammy) Carmen (Ryan) Her loving Grandchildren,Service will held Assman Funnel at 11am Saturday August 17, 2019 Reception to announced after service.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019