In Loving Memory Of Our Mom IRENE FLORENCE McLEOD Nov 13, 1925 to Mar 24, 2014 You never said, I'm leaving You never said Good Bye, You were gone before we knew it and only god knows why. In life we loved you dearly In death we love you still. In our hearts we hold a place That only you can fill. It broke our hearts to lose you. But you didn't go alone, a part of us went with you The day God took you home. Love from your family, Dan McLeod & Family Joan Schleich & Family Rod McLeod & Family Debbie Duncan & Family
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019