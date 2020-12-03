Irene Olive (Chatwell) Hnatyshen



Oct. 16, 1924 -

Nov. 24, 2020



Irene was born in Sylvania, Saskatchewan October 16, 1924 and passed away peacefully at UNHBC on November 24, 2020 at the age of 96. Irene joined the military at a very young age where she met and married her husband John. In the early years they were stationed in Prince George. After John's military duties ended they moved to Manitoba, spent some time in Newfoundland, then back to Manitoba and eventually settled back in Prince George. Irene was predeceased by her husband John in 1993 and her daughter Betty in 2018. She is survived by her daughter Marlene Mann and her son John Hnatyshen, numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and good friends. Irene was a very kind and generous soul and would always go out of her way to help someone in need. She loved to knit, crochet and spend time with her family and friends. She worked at SEARS for over 30 years.



Irene has touched the lives of many and she will be dearly missed.



A graveside service to be held in the spring of 2021.

