March 8, 1922- January 8, 2020 It is with heavy hearts and profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother and Nana, Irene Robison. Irene was loved and cherished by her family and by anyone who was lucky enough to be called "friend". Irene will always be remembered for her dedication to her family, her feisty spirit and her unwavering faith in God. Irene is survived by her six loving children: Omer Robison, Laura (Bill) Grant, Sharon, (Albert) Buker-Schwartz, Valerie (John) Burgher, Delores (Al) Iwaskow and Paul (Linda) Robison. Irene leaves behind her 15 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Irene is also survived by her only remaining sibling, 100 year old sister, Bernadette Kennedy of Tisdale, Saskatchewan. The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Inban Reddy and the staff at Gateway Lodge for your care and dedication to our mom during her years in your care. A funeral mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 1088 Gillett Street at 3:30pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020

