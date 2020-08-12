Vhal, Iris



February 20, 1935 -

August 8, 2020



With heavy hearts the family announces the passing of Iris Vhal.

She was predeceased by her husband Roland and sister Judy McCombie.

Iris leaves to mourn her children, Erwin (Linda); Randy (Barb), Mardeana (Howie), Stuart (Ginder), Cheryl and Lan (Robert).

Iris was the best grandma to Rick (Moira), Dan (Sara), Deana (Ben), Eliesha, Chrystal, Tyler (Katrina), Jared (Stacy), Alison, Mike (Krista), Leah and Sean (Kimberly). Iris had many great grandchildren Haley, Meeghan, Grady, Caleb, Evan, Norah, Ethan, Liam, Kali, Markus, Maddox, Kiefer and Lily.

She is also survived by her brother Gerry (Gloria).

Mom was remarkable, resilient, intelligent, kind, open and welcoming. Their table always had room for extra plates.

Iris married Rollie in Saskatchewan in 1950. In 1956 they packed up 3 small children and followed their dreams to BC. The north would remain their home. In the early years they had a logging company. She was busy with children and company business.

In 1966 Iris started a 30 year career at UHNBC. She started out in housekeeping, continued on to Nursing Unit Clerk and then went back to school to gain her designation as a Health Records Administrator. She worked in that field until her retirement in 1997.

Her retirement years were spent pursuing her other passions. In the summer she was an avid golfer and an early member of the David Douglas Botanical Garden Society at UNBC. In the winter she enjoyed her quilting club.

Iris was a face for the Prince George Alzheimer's Society and was one of the original members of the Minds in Motion group through the Society. She loved her Thursdays-starting at Minds in Motion, then getting her hair done, a little shopping and a coffee with a treat.

In 2016 Iris moved into Two Rivers Seniors Lodge. Mom enjoyed her Lodge family. Cary and her staff always made the days fun and interesting. Visiting, bingo, music and dancing (always with her dancing shoes) brought a smile to her face.

Rest in peace Mom, always in our hearts.



"This getting old ain't for sissies"



NO SERVICE BY REQUEST

