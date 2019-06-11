Irvin Contois

Obituary

Irvin Contois was called home on June 6, 2019. He is predeceased by his loving wife Yvonne Rosalie Gagnon-Contois, father and mother William and Alice, sister Christina, brothers: Paul, Earl, Clarence and Floyd. Survived by children: Marcel (Cheryl), Brenda (Dwayne), Irvin Jr. (Deryl), Carl (Bernie). Grandchildren: Jordan, Monica, Sunset, Ashley (Tim), Rachel (Brandon), Samantha, Nathan and great grandchildren: Mila, Azalyn, Carter, Lily, Ryden and numerous nieces and nephews. His beloved Honeybear (pet). A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 2:00pm until 5:00pm at Uda Dune Baiyoh (House of Ancestors), 355 Vancouver Street, Prince George, BC.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 11 to June 12, 2019
