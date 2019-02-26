FORDEN Irvina (Vi) Corallie November 8, 1940- February 22, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that the family of Vi Forden announces her passing on February 22, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Charles; children, Joseph Patrick McAulay (Lee), Terri Andrea Helgason (Brian); step daughter, Velvet Mary Speiss (Rick); sister, Thelma White (Glen); brothers, John (Trish) and Bud (Betty); grandchildren, Amanda, Heather, Derek, Michael, Ryan and numerous great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019