Forever in our hearts Celebrating the life of Irvina (Vi) Corallie Forden (Butler) Nov. 8, 1940- Feb. 22, 2019 Please join us Saturday May 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the Spruce Capital Senior's Centre, 3701 Rainbow Dr. Prince George, BC. Left with loving memories are her husband Charles, her children: Joe (Lee) McAuley, Teri (Brian) Helgeson, stepdaughter, Velvet (Rick) Speiss, her very special nephew, Rod Butler (Marg), her grandchildren: Michael Helgeson, Ryan Helgeson (Sophia), great grandson, Tyson Helgeson, step grandchildren: Doug (Lisa), Kelsey, Jake, Amanda (Wyatt), Heather, Derek and several great grandchildren, her sister and best friend Thelma White (Glen), brothers John Butler (Trish), Bud Butler (Betty), as well as her many sister and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be forever missed
Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 16 to May 17, 2019