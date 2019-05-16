Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irvina Forden. View Sign Obituary

Forever in our hearts Celebrating the life of Irvina (Vi) Corallie Forden (Butler) Nov. 8, 1940- Feb. 22, 2019 Please join us Saturday May 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the Spruce Capital Senior's Centre, 3701 Rainbow Dr. Prince George, BC. Left with loving memories are her husband Charles, her children: Joe (Lee) McAuley, Teri (Brian) Helgeson, stepdaughter, Velvet (Rick) Speiss, her very special nephew, Rod Butler (Marg), her grandchildren: Michael Helgeson, Ryan Helgeson (Sophia), great grandson, Tyson Helgeson, step grandchildren: Doug (Lisa), Kelsey, Jake, Amanda (Wyatt), Heather, Derek and several great grandchildren, her sister and best friend Thelma White (Glen), brothers John Butler (Trish), Bud Butler (Betty), as well as her many sister and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She will be forever missed





Celebrating the life ofNov. 8, 1940- Feb. 22, 2019 Please join us Saturday May 18th at 1:00 p.m. at the Spruce Capital Senior's Centre, 3701 Rainbow Dr. Prince George, BC. Left with loving memories are her husband Charles, her children: Joe (Lee) McAuley, Teri (Brian) Helgeson, stepdaughter, Velvet (Rick) Speiss, her very special nephew, Rod Butler (Marg), her grandchildren: Michael Helgeson, Ryan Helgeson (Sophia), great grandson, Tyson Helgeson, step grandchildren: Doug (Lisa), Kelsey, Jake, Amanda (Wyatt), Heather, Derek and several great grandchildren, her sister and best friend Thelma White (Glen), brothers John Butler (Trish), Bud Butler (Betty), as well as her many sister and brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Published in The Prince George Citizen from May 16 to May 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close