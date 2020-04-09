Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irving Mann. View Sign Obituary

Irving Mann Apr 17, 1934 - Mar 9, 2020 Irving "Irv" George Mann, aged 85, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 09, 2020 at Tabor Home in Abbotsford, British Columbia, Canada. Irv was born one of three children in Prince George, British Columbia, on April 17, 1934, the son of Irving and Erna Mann, to brother Harold Mann, and sister Viola Marquette, (all pre-deceased). Irv was hard-working, dedicated son, brother, husband, father, uncle, cousin, grandfather, great grandfather, and friend. He was a respected businessman, owner, operator and creator of Zono Filters Ltd. (Kamloops), Northern Magneto (Prince George), and Mann's Automotive (Smithers). He was known as an earnest, enthusiastic committed member of the Lions Club, in Chase, Kamloops, Prince George, and Smithers, spearheading a variety of service projects over his 60+ years tenure and receiving the prestigious "Life Membership" award. He held rank in the Air Cadets, was one of the early pioneers of PGARA, an avid Stock Car Driver, a Certified Pilot. He loved to dance with his wife Kassie, had a zeal for life, quick witted and having a sense of humor. Irv loved his family first and foremost, married to his wife of over 65 years, Kathleen "Kassy". Irv will be deeply missed by his family, son Irv (Barb) Mann of Prince George, BC, daughter, Shirley (Wilf) Brown, of Abbotsford, BC, son, Ken (Jennifer) Mann of Kamloops, BC, daughter, Joey-Lynn Mann of Orlando, Florida. His grandchildren, Gennine (Travis) Mann, Cherie-Ann Mann (pre-deceased), Jody (Aaron) Bonnett, Jayce (Jody) Mann, Liane (Mike) Segger, Kelsey Mann, Kenny (Chelsea) Mann, Brian and Courtney Mann, Jack Adams, and his eleven great grandchildren. The Family wishes to thank all the staff that cared for him.





