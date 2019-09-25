ISLA MARY ADRA STRETCH September 7, 1928- September 19, 2019 With sad and heavy hearts we must announce the passing of our Mom and Grandma, Isla Mary (ADRA) Stretch. Our precious Mom and Grandma passed away on September 19, 2019. She was predeceased by husband Norman (Bud) and is survived by daughter Maxine Thiel and sons Murray (Liisa) Stretch and Ron (Maureen) Stretch along with grandchildren Darren (Lori) Thiel, Colin (Brandee) Stretch and Kimberly (Tasha) Stretch. Mom had an easy smile and a very kind heart. She had a soft spot for animals especially her cats... Tommy and Girly. Mom was a longtime employee of BC Tel and retired in 1987 after a lengthy service. She enjoyed the friendship of the "BC Tel Girls" for lunches and parties for many years. Mom also loved to be outdoors and fishing which she was very good at. A special thank you to Dr. Hillhouse and all the staff at Simon Fraser Lodge for the loving care Mom received. A memorial service will be held on Saturday September 28th at 2:00 pm at Coast Inn of the North 770 Brunswick Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Prince George Humane Society.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019