ISTVAN LASZLO HORVATH
July 7, 1938 - Budapest, Hungary
April 2, 2020 - Calgary, Alberta
Steve Horvath, beloved husband of, Evelyn (nee Heisler) of Calgary, formerly of Prince George, B.C. passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 81 years.
Steve was born in Budapest, Hungary where as a young man he began playing soccer. He later became a professional soccer player in Canada. Steve escaped during the Hungarian Revolution to Germany in 1956 and then immigrated to Canada in 1957. He moved to Calgary in 1962, where he met Evelyn and were married in 1968. Steve and Evelyn moved to Prince George in 1969 where he worked at the pulp mill, and lived there until 2002. They moved to Redcliff, AB in 2002 and lived there until moving to Medicine Hat in 2008. In 2019 they moved to Calgary where he resided until his passing. Steve will be remembered for his love for soccer, humor, fishing, gardening and for being a very meticulous man.
Steve is survived by his loving wife Evelyn; three sons and a daughter, Steven (Lisa) Horvath, Teresa Lepla (Wilf Naugle), Peter Horvath (Debbie Baynham) and Jeno (Debra) Horvath; six grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; one sister Ilona and one brother Tibor (Ted).
A private family graveside service was held at Hillside Cemetery in Medicine Hat. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared and viewed on Steve's obituary at www.McInnisandHolloway.com.
In living memory of Steve Horvath, a tree will be planted in the Ann & Sandy Cross Conservation Area by McINNIS & HOLLOWAY FUNERAL HOMES.
Published in The Prince George Citizen on Jun. 8, 2020.