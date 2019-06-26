Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Italo Maletta. View Sign Obituary

Italo Maletta With sadness we announce the passing of Italo Maletta, born February 2, 1932, devoted husband, father, nonno, uncle and brother. He passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, with his family at his side. Italo is survived by his loving wife, Pierina (Pellegrino) and children: Nino (Lindsey), Rosa (Marcel) and Valeria (Randy). Predeceased by his parents and loving sister Eva (Vince Fuoco), survived by his loving sister Maria (James Denicola) brother Armando (Josephine). Nonno was blessed with 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. Nonno received all the love, respect and honour, which he was so deserving of, from all of his grandchildren, children and wife. Italo retired at the age of 57 from CNR where he worked hard to provide for his family. During his retirement, he took pride in his gardening and wine making, sharing his bounty with all his friends. He always gave more than he received in life. Nonno found true joy in life with his grandchildren. His love and devotion were shared with the family, who are grateful for all the years they were able to spend with him. Italo received amazing medical support throughout his fight from Dr. Asquith, Dr. Carter, Dr. Powell and the staff at both the cancer clinic and Hospice House. Service will be held Friday June 28th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Parish. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prince George Hospice Society in Italo's name would be greatly appreciated. 3089 Clapperton Street, Prince George, BC V2L 5N4.





With sadness we announce the passing of Italo Maletta, born February 2, 1932, devoted husband, father, nonno, uncle and brother. He passed away peacefully on June 21, 2019, with his family at his side. Italo is survived by his loving wife, Pierina (Pellegrino) and children: Nino (Lindsey), Rosa (Marcel) and Valeria (Randy). Predeceased by his parents and loving sister Eva (Vince Fuoco), survived by his loving sister Maria (James Denicola) brother Armando (Josephine). Nonno was blessed with 5 grandsons and 2 granddaughters. Along with numerous nieces and nephews. Nonno received all the love, respect and honour, which he was so deserving of, from all of his grandchildren, children and wife. Italo retired at the age of 57 from CNR where he worked hard to provide for his family. During his retirement, he took pride in his gardening and wine making, sharing his bounty with all his friends. He always gave more than he received in life. Nonno found true joy in life with his grandchildren. His love and devotion were shared with the family, who are grateful for all the years they were able to spend with him. Italo received amazing medical support throughout his fight from Dr. Asquith, Dr. Carter, Dr. Powell and the staff at both the cancer clinic and Hospice House. Service will be held Friday June 28th, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Parish. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Prince George Hospice Society in Italo's name would be greatly appreciated. 3089 Clapperton Street, Prince George, BC V2L 5N4. Published in The Prince George Citizen from June 26 to June 27, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close