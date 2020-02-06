Iva Lovett July 21, 1936 - January 27, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Iva after a strong courageous past 6 years of health issues. She struggled and fought hard and was so Brave with not a complaint or a "why me." She had a wicked sense of humour and always tried to make her family feel better. She was the most unselfish woman, sometimes to her detriment. She loved her crafts, gardening and camping with Dad and her family, and, of course, Happy Hour. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years John, daughters, Charmaine (Pat), Bev (Jim), Glenda (Cecil) and son Kip (Deb). Grandkids Shane (Yolanda), Jen (Jason), Cole, Ty (Rachel), Kailen (Danielle), Reid(Shelby). Great grandgirls, Clara, Avery, Reese and Quin. Plus numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the Simon Fraser staff for their warm and compassionate care for our mom. Mom is pain free now. Until we meet again our wonderful mom. No flowers or service by request.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020