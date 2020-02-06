Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iva Lovett. View Sign Obituary

Iva Lovett July 21, 1936 - January 27, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Iva after a strong courageous past 6 years of health issues. She struggled and fought hard and was so Brave with not a complaint or a "why me." She had a wicked sense of humour and always tried to make her family feel better. She was the most unselfish woman, sometimes to her detriment. She loved her crafts, gardening and camping with Dad and her family, and, of course, Happy Hour. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years John, daughters, Charmaine (Pat), Bev (Jim), Glenda (Cecil) and son Kip (Deb). Grandkids Shane (Yolanda), Jen (Jason), Cole, Ty (Rachel), Kailen (Danielle), Reid(Shelby). Great grandgirls, Clara, Avery, Reese and Quin. Plus numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the Simon Fraser staff for their warm and compassionate care for our mom. Mom is pain free now. Until we meet again our wonderful mom. No flowers or service by request.





July 21, 1936 - January 27, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Iva after a strong courageous past 6 years of health issues. She struggled and fought hard and was so Brave with not a complaint or a "why me." She had a wicked sense of humour and always tried to make her family feel better. She was the most unselfish woman, sometimes to her detriment. She loved her crafts, gardening and camping with Dad and her family, and, of course, Happy Hour. She leaves behind her husband of 66 years John, daughters, Charmaine (Pat), Bev (Jim), Glenda (Cecil) and son Kip (Deb). Grandkids Shane (Yolanda), Jen (Jason), Cole, Ty (Rachel), Kailen (Danielle), Reid(Shelby). Great grandgirls, Clara, Avery, Reese and Quin. Plus numerous nieces and nephews. We would like to thank the Simon Fraser staff for their warm and compassionate care for our mom. Mom is pain free now. Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close