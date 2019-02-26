IVAN BRATTON January 29, 1951 - February 21, 2019 It is with heartbreaking sadness we have to announce we lost our beloved brother and uncle to cancer on February 21, 2019. Ivan was predeceased by his father, Frank, mother Florence, brothers Walter and Glen, sister Lorraine, and nephew Leland. He is survived by brothers Elbert (Red), Harley, and sister Fay (Larry). Ivan is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends who all loved him. There will be no service as per Ivan's request.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Bratton.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019