Ivan James Curry - April 4, 1935



On September 3, 2020 with his wife Jean holding him close and his children Scott and Shauna by his side, Ivan quietly slipped away.



Born in Kenton, MB, Ivan grew up in Sherridan MB, a mining town with only railroad access. His family moved to Fort Saskatchewan, AB where he fell in love with and married the girl three doors away. Ivan and Jean spent almost 62 years of happy times together.



After obtaining his Chemical Engineering degree from University of Alberta, Ivan entered the pulp industry, thinking that a couple years might be enough to figure out his career path. He didn't realize he would be forty years in the business, spanning four provinces and five mills including two start ups. In each community he was active with groups such as JayCees, Toastmasters, Rotary and Probus (of which he was a founding member in the Comox Valley)



Always up for an adventure Ivan was quick to encourage someone to go canoeing, hiking, skiing, or golfing with him. After moving to Comox, he was able to add cycling, sailing, and picking blackberries to his sports list. Together Jean and Ivan travelled the world, often with good friends. Sharing a glass of wine, sometimes homemade, was always a treat for visits and visitors alike.



Always polite, curious, patient and accepting. Ivan is survived by his wife Jean, his son Scott (Fiona), daughter Shauna (Ross) Rustad, grandchildren Sarah (Graham)Plant, Ross (Carlie) Curry, Ian Curry (Monty), John Rustad (Becky) and Nicole Rustad (Jonathan) and great grandchildren Wesley & Freddie Plant, and Paige & Ben Curry. He is also survived by his two sisters Dorothy Pack (Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta) and Myrna Henderson (Tsawwassen, BC). Predeceased by his parents Clifford & Lena Curry, his sister Muriel Curry and his brother Keith Curry.



Thank you to the staff and care aides at Comox Valley Seniors Village, Dr. Ric Potter-Cogan, Dr. Jeff Zorn, Dr. Will Tinmouth and the VIHA Team (we met so many of you).



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 26, 2020. Due to Covid this service will be by invitation only (for live streaming of service please contact shauna2328+comox@gmail.com ) In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.



