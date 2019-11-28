Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivan Martichuk. View Sign Service Information Prince George Funeral Service (2008) Ltd. 1014 Douglas St. Prince George , BC V2M 2M9 (250)-564-3880 Obituary

Martichuk, Ivan Michael



October 5, 1957 - November 20, 2019





We are devastated to announce Ivan's sudden and unexpected passing.



He is survived by his wife Carol and their sons Jonathon and Daniel (Britta) and his older brother Don.



Ivan will be remembered for his love of his family, 'social butterfly' tendencies, pleasant and helpful personality, kind heart, love of hunting, fishing, and his animals on his hobby farm. He taught much about life to Jonathon and Daniel with his practical, creative problem-solving abilities which were a necessity around the farm.

Ivan worked at Shaw Communications for 40 years and had started his final vacation on November 7, 2019 leading to his retirement.



We take comfort in knowing that his passing was very sudden due to a medical event and that he didn't suffer for months or years prior to his death. He was out in the 'back 40' of the farm enjoying it and looking after things as usual.



He is resting peacefully with his parents Eileen and John Martichuk along with his sister Marlene Bundock.



Service to be held on December 7, 2019 at 1:00 pm Prince George Funeral Services located at 1014 Douglas Street in Prince George.



