Ivan Patrick McKnight March 17, 1935 - July 15, 2019 It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to Ivan. He is survived by his children: Brenda Roland (Mark), Dennis McKnight, Sheila Stensrud (Lyle), Leisa Kreiter (Chuck), Maureen Hall (Malcolm), numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Ivan is survived by his two sisters Jean and Shirley, and sister in-law Hazel; many amazing nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Sid McKnight (nephew) for his ongoing support. Always In Our Hearts A celebration of Ivan's life will be held on Wednesday July 24 at the Bon Voyage from 6:30-8:30pm.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 20 to July 21, 2019