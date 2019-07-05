Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Little. View Sign Obituary

JACK BATEMAN LITTLE Born in Saskatoon. SK May 28th, 1932 Jack passed suddenly July 2nd, 2019 in Prince George, BC. A well-known and respected businessman, he founded and operated Dollar Saver Lumber until his retirement. Through stubborn tenacity he grew the business and survived the '80's and two major fires to build a sustainable enterprise which continues to provide employment in Prince George. Survived by Louise, his wife of almost 65 years, sons Kenneth and Robert and daughter Deborah Cripps (Wayne). Grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Macdonald and Ryland and Nathan Cripps. Great grand children Khlan and Thorah McDonald. He is sorely missed by his many friends and family. His kindness and great sense of humor earned him much love and respect. A celebration of his life will be held later in the summer. Please donate to the MS Society in lieu of flowers.





Born in Saskatoon. SK May 28th, 1932 Jack passed suddenly July 2nd, 2019 in Prince George, BC. A well-known and respected businessman, he founded and operated Dollar Saver Lumber until his retirement. Through stubborn tenacity he grew the business and survived the '80's and two major fires to build a sustainable enterprise which continues to provide employment in Prince George. Survived by Louise, his wife of almost 65 years, sons Kenneth and Robert and daughter Deborah Cripps (Wayne). Grandchildren Ryan and Jessica Macdonald and Ryland and Nathan Cripps. Great grand children Khlan and Thorah McDonald. He is sorely missed by his many friends and family. His kindness and great sense of humor earned him much love and respect. A celebration of his life will be held later in the summer. Please donate to the MS Society in lieu of flowers. Published in The Prince George Citizen from July 5 to July 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Prince George Citizen Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close