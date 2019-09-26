Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack Meda. View Sign Obituary

Jack Michael Meda Nov 17, 1945 to Sept 22, 2019 Born in New Westminister on Nov 17, 1945 the 8th in a family of 10 children. Jack is survived by his loving family, wife Carol, daughters Jody Matters (Trevor) PG, Bobbie Meda PG. Grandchildren Lauren, Kelly, Erin, Rylan Matters PG, and Dalton & Jordan Cote AB. Survived by his siblings Olga Englot (Merritt), Joan Heighton (Armstrong), Bill (Seattle), Jim (Smithers), Pat Goertzen (Marvin) PG, Iris Richards (Kamloops) and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by son Todd, parents Mike & Mary, brothers Stan & Dan, sister Ruby. Jack was well known in th logging and mining industries. In his younger years he was an amateur heavy weight boxer, winning many championships. He held the Canadian heavy weight title from 1967-1972, travelling to many countries fulfilling this ambition. Fond of hunting and fishing, and his dogs. His fun loving nature will be missed. Service to be announced later. Donations to charity of your choice.





