John (Jack) Carman Ross 1947-2019 On Feb. 15, 2019 our beloved brother Jack passed away in his sleep. Jack was born in Vancouver, B.C. He spent his first 10 years at Copper Mountain, near Princeton, before the family moved back to Vancouver. Jack attended Vancouver College and graduated from Prince of Wales High School in Vancouver. He travelled to Europe out of High School. He moved to Sudbury ON, where he owned and drove his own Taxi. He moved to Prince George in the 1970's and drove Taxi for Prince George Cabs. In his earlier days, in Prince George, he was involved in various community activities. Jack took his Auctioneering training in Billings Montana, and then opened an auction business in Prince George. He was a resident of Prince George for over 40 years. He was a true entrepreneur and owned The Weiner King Hot Dog stands and J.C. Ross Auctioneers. Jack gave back to the community in many ways. He would hold charitable auctions to assist individuals/families and for raising funds for other community events. He is survived by his brother Gordon and wife Karyn (Westbank), sisters Dodi (Chilliwack), Judy and husband Patrick (Moab UT), former companion Lorraine (AB) and many friends. Jack was a kind and caring man who lived each day to its' fullest. He always helped out others before he would help himself. Jack had a wonderful sense of humor and his practical jokes will be deeply missed by all those that knew him. We will all miss your warmth and humor There will be no funeral as requested by Jack. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled late spring/early summer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation.





