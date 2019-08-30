Kinnear, James Alexander (Jim) December 1, 1929 - August 23, 2019 Jim passed away peacefully at Mariposa Gardens in Osoyoos. Jim was born and raised in Edmonton, Alberta. He met Jean, his wife of 55 years, while working for the CNR in Vancouver. They moved to Terrace and then Prince George before retiring in 1989. He spent his retirement years at his cabin on Fraser Lake and in Arizona and Osoyoos. He was a passionate bridge player and still played until three weeks before his passing. He is survived by his daughter, Shari (Mike); and sons, Don (Sandy), Jack (Lisa), and Barry (Genoa); granddaughters, Jessica and Melissa; grandsons, Jamie, Brenten (Scarlett), Ben (Nicole), and Sam; great-granddaughters, Neve, Ione and Holly, and great-grandsons, Rylan and Noah. Thanks to the staff at Mariposa Gardens, Dr. Tarr and Dr. De Vries for their genuine care for him. By Jim's request, there will be no service. (Over and out).