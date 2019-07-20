Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James A. Timmins. View Sign Obituary

TIMMINS, James (Jim) Alexander Buchanan ("SCOTTY")



Born in Rutherglen, Glasgow, Scotland. Jim passed away peacefully after a short illness with his loving family by his side. He leaves behind his loving wife, Marie, of 53 years; his two sons and families, Mark, Brenda, and Ashlynn; and Derek, Mary, Autumn, and Logan; as well as his two sisters, Margaret and Elaine, along with their families in Scotland.



Jim and Marie left Scotland for Canada as newlyweds on the Cunard RMS Carinthia in October 1966, landing in Montreal and travelling across Canada by train before arriving in Prince George, BC. Jim began working at Central BC Motors. His career included Acklands (formerly TPC), Inland Diesel, Hayes, and Inland Kenworth for his last thirty years before retiring in 2006. During retirement, he enjoyed travelling, especially trips to the Caribbean and Mexico.



A special thanks to Dr. Denise McLeod and staff, who went above and beyond. Also, to the staff at the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society for the special care provided for Jim and his family. As per Jim's wishes, there will be no service held. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to the Prince George Rotary Hospice Society.

