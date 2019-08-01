Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Adams. View Sign Obituary

James Bryan Adams 1944 - 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bryan on the morning of July 25th. Bryan was born in Nipawin, Sask in1944 and resided in Prince George from 1947 until his passing. He was a quiet and gentle man with a tremendous sense of humor and a joke for everyone he met. Bryan loved music, but his greatest love was of family and his cabin at Cluculz Lake, sitting by the campfire. Bryan was a long-term member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, holding many positions and an expert pancake flipper at the Pancake breakfasts. He was also a member of Knox United Church. Bryan is survived by his two sisters, Ann Hoyer (Harvey) and Joan Crowe (George), two nephews, two nieces and their families all of Prince George. Also, his former wife, Lee of White Rock and her family who have remained close. Bryan leaves behind many close and dear friends. We will always be grateful to Darrel Williams and Tove Kemp for their dedication to Bryan. A thank you to all the residents at Midtowne Apts for all their kindness and friendship to Bryan. A special thanks to all Bryan's doctors, nurses and home care staff. There will be no funeral as per Bryan's request. God looked down on your body, so tired from hanging on from a life that was overwhelming you and wanted back his son. So, he took away the air you breathe and gave you what was best A place to be at peace. A final place to rest. Rest in Peace, Bryan.





Published in The Prince George Citizen from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019

