James "Jim" Broadstock
James (Jim) Broadstock

1929-2020

We are saddened to announce that Jim passed away on November 24, 2020 at the age of 91. His memory is carried on by his brother John (Bill) and his nieces Terry, Brenda and Donna. He was predeceased by his brother Robert (Bob), sister Florence and his parents, John and Florence Broadstock. Jim was born in Saskatchewan where he farmed with his family. As a young man, he headed to the B.C. coast to work in the forestry industry and eventually settled in Prince George where he made many friends with his quick sense of humor and kind heart. The family wishes to thank Nikki for her special care given to Jim during his illness and to Greg "the boss" for being such a helpful friend. He lives on in our hearts.

Rest in peace, special man.

As per Jim's wishes, no service will be held. Please celebrate his memory in your own unique way.

Condolences may be offered at www.FraserviewCrematorium.com

Published in The Prince George Citizen on Nov. 27, 2020.
