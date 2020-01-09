Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Duncan. View Sign Obituary

James Edward Duncan Dec 22, 1939 - Dec 26, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of James Edward Duncan, beloved husband, father, grand-father and uncle. Jim was born on December 22nd, 1939 in Prince George, BC and passed away suddenly on December 26th, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Jim started his career as a truck driver and continued this work into his early twenties. In 1965 he changed careers and began his work as a pipefitter/steamfitter. He continued this work until his retirement, working at pulp mills, the hospital, schools and for a short time in the oil & gas industry. Jim was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He made many great friendships throughout his life that he greatly cherished until his passing. Despite his gruff exterior, he had a kind and generous heart. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Bonnie, his daughter Kelly (Mark), his son Calvin (Lana) and grandsons Jordan (Brooklynn) and Justin (Jessica). He is also survived by his sister Betty McDougal, brothers George and Donald Duncan as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents Georgina and Sandy Duncan, sisters Cecilia, Jean and Evelyn and his brother John. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Dr. McCoy, Dr. King and all the staff in FMU & IMU, for the care he received during his stay at UHNBC. We would also like to thank all the family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. As per Jim's request there will be no service. We will always remember that special smile, That caring heart, That warm embrace, You always gave us. You being there for mom and us, Through good and bad times, No matter what. We will always remember You Dad because They'll never be another one To replace you in our hearts, And the love we will always Have for you.





