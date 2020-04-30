James Gordon August 14, 1953 - April 23, 2020 James Gordon went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Debora Gordon, children Cindy (Neill) Loughran and James Gordon, grandson Kyle Loughran, sister Janet (Bob) Woodworth, brother Derrick Gordon, nieces Amanda and Holly Woodworth, and many other cousins, family members and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Prince George SPCA. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Prince George Citizen from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020